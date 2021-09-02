ARMOR (ARMOR) Market Cap Hits $25.33 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 17% against the dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $25.33 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00064776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00133405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00156865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.75 or 0.07553412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,686.57 or 0.99821167 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.03 or 0.00980461 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.