Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $144.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.85.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.