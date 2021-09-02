Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Asana stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion and a PE ratio of -52.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $80.74.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $46,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

