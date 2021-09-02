Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion and a PE ratio of -52.22. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $80.74.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares worth $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Asana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

