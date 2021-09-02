Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. FBN Securities began coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $80.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 149,152 shares worth $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Garrison Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $1,755,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 575.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 47,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

