Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $85.00 at Oppenheimer

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.22. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,036,135.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

