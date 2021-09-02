Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH)’s share price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.29. 4,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ascend Wellness in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

