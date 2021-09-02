ASD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.38 Million (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. ASD has a total market cap of $296.70 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One ASD coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00119416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.00807966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00047551 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

