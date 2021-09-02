ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.43

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.43 and last traded at $114.43, with a volume of 1263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.78.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average is $100.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in ASGN by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

