Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $190.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48), with a volume of 132545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

The firm has a market cap of £163.32 million and a PE ratio of 6.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 166.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.52.

In related news, insider Rita Dhut purchased 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

