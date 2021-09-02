Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Shares Up 1.4%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.25 and last traded at $78.75. 293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

