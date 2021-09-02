Ashtead Group’s (ASHTY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASHTY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.18. 20,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,070. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $321.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.51.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.
Read More: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.