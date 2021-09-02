Ashtead Group’s (ASHTY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASHTY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.18. 20,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,070. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $321.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.51.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

