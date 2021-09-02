ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €700.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €700.00 ($823.53) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €614.18 ($722.57).

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.