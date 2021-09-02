ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 141.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 30.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $1,286,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,214,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $842.17 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $850.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $353.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $750.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

