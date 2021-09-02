ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in ASML by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $842.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $353.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $850.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $750.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $668.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

