ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Shares Up 0.6%

ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.46 and last traded at $28.46. 2,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

