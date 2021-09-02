ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACO.X. CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CSFB increased their target price on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.89.

Shares of ACO.X stock traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$35.68 and a 12-month high of C$46.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.51.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,280,436 shares in the company, valued at C$1,130,058,748.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

