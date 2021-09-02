Atheios (ATH) Price Down 46.8% This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $21,441.77 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,654.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.72 or 0.07612051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.23 or 0.01337707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.16 or 0.00370874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00136306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.11 or 0.00608435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.44 or 0.00393610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.44 or 0.00363397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005920 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,143,340 coins and its circulating supply is 43,146,714 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

