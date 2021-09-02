Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

AY opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 115.94 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.