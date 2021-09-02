Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $371.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.12. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of -132.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $164.16 and a 1-year high of $373.44.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $1,307,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,305,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.61.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.