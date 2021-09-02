Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 837.0 days.

Atos has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $89.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

