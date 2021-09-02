Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading 9.6% Higher

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.12. 99,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,061,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $492.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $599,833.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 484.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 570.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 81.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,762,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $12,846,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $11,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.