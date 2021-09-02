AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) vs. Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) Financial Survey

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

AtriCure has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AtriCure and Paradigm Medical Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $206.53 million 16.64 -$48.15 million ($1.01) -74.16 Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paradigm Medical Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AtriCure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of AtriCure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AtriCure and Paradigm Medical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 1 7 0 2.88 Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

AtriCure presently has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.83%. Given AtriCure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AtriCure is more favorable than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and Paradigm Medical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -23.31% -10.18% -5.79% Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Paradigm Medical Industries beats AtriCure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, and Other International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, OH.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in design, development and sale of technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders. The company was founded in October 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

