Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Up 1.2%

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.56 and last traded at C$15.56. 5,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 35,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Aura Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

