Aurora Market Capitalization Tops $17.89 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $486,099.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.98 or 0.00259660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00122663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.98 or 0.00809234 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

