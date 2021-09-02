Aurora Mobile (JG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million.

Aurora Mobile stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. Aurora Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

