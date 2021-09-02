Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.71. 15,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 358,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $4,865,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 32.4% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,984,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after buying an additional 485,145 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 298.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 25.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 937,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 56.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 119,845 shares during the period. 40.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.