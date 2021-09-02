Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 70,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,273,453 shares.The stock last traded at $295.64 and had previously closed at $303.24.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

