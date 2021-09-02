Autonio Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Autonio has a total market cap of $14.74 million and approximately $313,792.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autonio has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00065470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00156720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,707.39 or 0.07583884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,009.92 or 1.00255357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.97 or 0.00869328 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

