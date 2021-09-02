Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Avalara by 9.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $8,406,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Avalara by 13.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVLR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Shares of AVLR opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.58. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $188.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

