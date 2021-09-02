Avi S. Katz Sells 2,000 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $23,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Avi S. Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Avi S. Katz sold 24,591 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,371.14.

Shares of KLR stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $12.87. 232,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $531.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.47. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Equities analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth about $2,557,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth about $10,174,000. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 172,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

