Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 10,126 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTZ. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,281. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.