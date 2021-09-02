Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 10,118 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RA. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 44.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 196,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,645 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 231.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 109.8% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $440,000.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of RA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,838. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.