Aviance Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.27. 58,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,355. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of -275.20, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

