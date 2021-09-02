Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.73. The stock had a trading volume of 238,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

