Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 35.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2,763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657,228. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.78. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 773,294 shares of company stock worth $90,567,855. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

