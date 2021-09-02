Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.14.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,730. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $1,448,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,199 shares of company stock valued at $113,214,756 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

