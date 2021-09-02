Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 508,560 shares.The stock last traded at $26.52 and had previously closed at $26.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $559,200.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,706. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Avid Technology by 494.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 235.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 167.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 38,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

