Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.43

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.43 and last traded at $95.31, with a volume of 26038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

