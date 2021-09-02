Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,747 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.13% of Avnet worth $124,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after buying an additional 633,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avnet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,475,000 after buying an additional 320,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Avnet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after buying an additional 622,362 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avnet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after buying an additional 1,364,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,498,000 after buying an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Avnet stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

