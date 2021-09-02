Axe (AXE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $58,614.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Axe has a market cap of $276,485.12 and approximately $58,614.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.65 or 0.00962280 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars.

