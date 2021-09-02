AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86,564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of AXIS Capital worth $117,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXS. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,288.4% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 222,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 206,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,429,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $50.31 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

