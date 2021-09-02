Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Trading Down 0.3%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA) shares were down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 346 ($4.52) and last traded at GBX 347 ($4.53). Approximately 1,312,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,295,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348 ($4.55).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 346.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 329.47.

In other Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust news, insider Chris Van der Kuyl purchased 285,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, for a total transaction of £992,892.72 ($1,297,220.70).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

