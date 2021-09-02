Balancer Trading Up 28.5% This Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Balancer has a total market cap of $224.83 million and approximately $177.21 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $32.38 or 0.00065574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00132732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.81 or 0.00813779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00047568 BTC.

About Balancer

BAL is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

