Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 15,991 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.80. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.