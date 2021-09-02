Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.06% of AGCO worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 2,120.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in AGCO by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AGCO by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AGCO by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $135.78 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

