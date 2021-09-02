Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 115,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

COP opened at $54.65 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

