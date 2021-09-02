Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $157.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

