Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 1,568 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.10.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $308.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $321.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.