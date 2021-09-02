Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 21,107 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hologic by 997.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

